Optima’s listing is first by a Greek bank in 17 years

The Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) on Tuesday officially approved the listing of Optima Bank’s shares on the market.

A meeting of the Listing and Markets Operation Commission agreed that Optima Bank met the listing criteria for the main market of the Athens Stock Exchange and approved the listing of its shares under the prerequisite that the company will achieve the adequate trading conditions.

Optima Bank therefore becomes the first bank to be listed on the ATHEX in 17 years.

