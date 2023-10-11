Greece eyes record state asset sales in 2024, says top official

Greece hopes to raise more than 5 billion euros ($5.29 billion) in 2024 from the sale of state assets including a stake in Athens airport and concession deals for two toll roads, a senior privatization official said on Wednesday.

The euro zone’s most indebted nation has since 2011 raised about 10 billion euros from state asset sales, a key component of a recovery plan following international bailouts that ended in 2018 and kept it afloat during a decade-long debt crisis.

The 5 billion-plus targeted for 2024 would be the highest sum raised from privatizations in a single year, Dimitris Politis, the Chief Executive Officer of privatization agency HRADF, told Reuters.

He said the figure included an estimated 1.5 billion euros from the long-term concession of the Egnatia motorway, a 658 km (411 mile) toll road in the north.

Originally due in 2023, national elections delayed court approval of that deal and its ratification by parliament.

Greece had earlier earmarked 2 billion euros in privatization revenues for 2023 and 3.3 billion for 2024.

Two other big-ticket transactions, the sale of a 30% stake in Athens airport via an initial public offering (IPO) and the long-term concession of the Attica Motorway, a 70-km (44-mile) Athens ring road, will help raise “the highest ever proceeds in a year” in 2024, Politis said.

The country aims to list Athens airport in the first quarter and the sale could fetch more than 750 million euros, Politis said, adding that Germany-based manager AviAlliance, holder of a 40% stake, will acquire a further 10% at a premium over the IPO price.

Last month, the privatization agency named GEK Terna as preferred investor for the 25-year operation of the Attica Motorway, with the company offering 3.27 billion euros.

Greece hopes to close the deal on that concession by next October, Politis said.

Politis said that by the end of 2023, Athens also plans to launch the sale of a 67% stake in its port in Lavrion southeast of Athens, and invite bids for marinas on the island of Corfu and the Gulf of Corinth.

Cruise operators have already expressed interest in Lavrion. The sale would help it grow its yacht and cruise operations further, Politis said.

Tourism is a key driver of Greece’s economy, accounting for about a quarter of output.

Politis said Greece was also exploring ways to tap into its listed holdings, such as Helleniq Energy, via capital markets. HRADF holds 35.5% in Helleniq. [Reuters]