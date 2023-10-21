ECONOMY

Fragogiannis hails EU trade talks with India

Fragogiannis hails EU trade talks with India
[InTime News]

Greece firmly supports European Union negotiations with India, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Kostas Fragogiannis said on Friday, in his address to the informal EU ministerial meeting on foreign relations and trade (FAC/Trade) in Valencia. 

The meeting was held by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and its agenda included discussion on the role of trade in the EU’s economic security, strengthening trade relations with strategic partners such as India, and pending or ongoing agreements with Mercosur countries, Mexico and Chile.

Fragogiannis said the proposed agreements with India are politically and economically critical, especially in today’s geopolitical context, since they contribute to the EU’s efforts to diversify their export markets and supply chains. The same holds true, the Greek minister noted, for the expected free-trade agreements with Latin American partners.

Trade EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Meta, TikTok given a week by EU to detail measures against disinformation
ECONOMY

Meta, TikTok given a week by EU to detail measures against disinformation

Defense spending should not count in deficit, Greek minister tells EU
ECONOMY

Defense spending should not count in deficit, Greek minister tells EU

Western Balkans forum on European integration in Thessaloniki on October 19-20
ECONOMY

Western Balkans forum on European integration in Thessaloniki on October 19-20

Staikouras discusses rail corridor with Bulgaria, Romania and EU representatives
ECONOMY

Staikouras discusses rail corridor with Bulgaria, Romania and EU representatives

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push, study shows
ECONOMY

Europe could become energy self-sufficient in $2 trillion push, study shows

EU may become as hooked on China batteries as it was on Russian energy, paper says
ECONOMY

EU may become as hooked on China batteries as it was on Russian energy, paper says