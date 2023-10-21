Fragogiannis hails EU trade talks with India

Greece firmly supports European Union negotiations with India, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion Kostas Fragogiannis said on Friday, in his address to the informal EU ministerial meeting on foreign relations and trade (FAC/Trade) in Valencia.

The meeting was held by the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and its agenda included discussion on the role of trade in the EU’s economic security, strengthening trade relations with strategic partners such as India, and pending or ongoing agreements with Mercosur countries, Mexico and Chile.

Fragogiannis said the proposed agreements with India are politically and economically critical, especially in today’s geopolitical context, since they contribute to the EU’s efforts to diversify their export markets and supply chains. The same holds true, the Greek minister noted, for the expected free-trade agreements with Latin American partners.