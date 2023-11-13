ECONOMY

Priorities of EIB funding in Greece

[AMNA]

Anti-flood projects, as well as the maintenance of schools and waste management in hospitals in combination with their energy upgrade are in the direct financing plans of the European Investment Bank (EIB) for Greece, its president Werner Hoyer revealed in an interview with Kathimerini that was published on Sunday.

The bank’s financing in Greece reached an impressive 2.4 billion euros in 2022 and the future is also predicted to be full of activity, with the financing of climate change adjustment investments emerging as a key priority.

Banking Investments

