New deadline for discussion with Chevron

The Cypriot government has granted the Aphrodite gas field operator, Chevron Corp, a new seven-day extension with a view to reaching an agreement over the gas field’s development plan, NewMed Energy, a consortium partner has said.

NewMed Energy said that on Monday Chevron Cyprus Limited, the operator of the Aphrodite field received a letter from the Cypriot minister of energy according to which the partners were given a seven-day extension, until November 27, to approve their consent to the approved plan.

“The operator intends to continue its efforts to reach agreements with representatives of the Cypriot government with respect to the field’s development plan,” it added.

The initial development was submitted in 2019 by Noble Energy, the then gas field operator which has been acquired by Chevron. The new operator submitted a revised plan rejected by the Cypriot government at the end of August.

The contract provided for 30 days of negotiation to resolve the dispute. Since then several extensions have been granted with a view to finding “common ground” concerning the way forward, as Cypriot Energy Minister Giorgos Papanastasiou has said.