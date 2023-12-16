Attica Group, ONEX Group sign MoC worth 1 bln euros

Attica Group and ONEX Group signed on Friday a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) for the green transition of Attica Group’s ferry fleet and potential contributions by ONEX’s subsidiary companies at the Elefsina and Syros island shipyards, worth one billion euros.

The MoC was signed by ONEX Group’s CEO Panos Xenokostas and Attica Group’s CEO Kyriakos Mageiras at the Development Ministry and foresees:

– The maintenance and all repair works of Attica Group’s fleet of 45 ships, as well as any ships acquired or under its management during cooperation with ONEX

– The upgrade and energy conversions of Attica Group’s fleet in view of the ships’ green transition, and the improvement of their environmental footprint in accordance with the new environmental requirements of European and international legislations

– The potential building and/or constructing of new ships at ONEX Group’s facilities, should Attica Group so decides

Welcoming the MoC, Development Minister Kostas Skrekas noted that this is expected to not only revive Greek shipyards but also the county’s entire shipping fleet.

Shipping & Island Minister Christos Stylianides, Deputy National Economy & Finance Minister Nikos Papathanassis, Labour & Social Affairs Minister Adonis Georgiadis and US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis all attended the signing event.

[AMNA]