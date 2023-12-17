Cyprus NPLs take a 95-million-euro dive

As of the end of September 2023, the total Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) in the banking system of Cyprus further decreased to €2.02 billion compared to €2.08 billion at the end of August. In comparison to the previous quarter ending in June, NPLs saw a reduction of €95 million.

According to data released by the Central Bank, total loans decreased to €24.365 billion, following a continued quarterly downward trend. Non-Performing Loans amounted to €2.017 million, with the NPL ratio decreasing to 8.3%, compared to 8.7% in June 2023.