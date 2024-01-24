ECONOMY

Erdogan decries ‘rumors’ after news article about cenbank chief

Erdogan decries ‘rumors’ after news article about cenbank chief
File photo.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan decried on Wednesday efforts to spread “rumors” meant to undermine economic progress, in an apparent endorsement of Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, who had criticized a recent press report about her family.

“When the central bank’s reserves reached a record-breaking $145.5 billion, they took immediate action. They launched campaigns to disrupt the climate of confidence and stability in our economy with unreasonable rumours, which could undermine the progress we have made,” Erdogan said.

He did not specify the rumors nor reference Erkan directly, though earlier in the speech he cited “opposition” efforts to criticize the government and economy.

Last week, opposition newspaper Sozcu published an article about a central bank employee who claimed that she was wrongfully dismissed from the bank by Erkan’s father.

Afterward Erkan – who was appointed by Erdogan in June to undertake a sharp policy reversal – said that an “unfounded” news story targeting her, her family and the bank was “unacceptable” and vowed to exercize her legal rights against those responsible. [Reuters]

Turkey Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish inflation to keep soaring, testing patience with Erdogan’s U-turn
ANALYSIS

Turkish inflation to keep soaring, testing patience with Erdogan’s U-turn

Erdogan sees swift steps from new finance minister but says his own monetary views unchanged
ECONOMY

Erdogan sees swift steps from new finance minister but says his own monetary views unchanged

Erdogan names Erkan to head Turkey central bank, policy pivot expected
ECONOMY

Erdogan names Erkan to head Turkey central bank, policy pivot expected

Turkish lira down 7% in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis
ANALYSIS

Turkish lira down 7% in biggest selloff since 2021 crisis

Erdogan says latest inflation data strengthens Turkey’s hand to tackle high cost of living
ECONOMY

Erdogan says latest inflation data strengthens Turkey’s hand to tackle high cost of living

Turkey’s new economic broom has too much to tidy
ECONOMY

Turkey’s new economic broom has too much to tidy