Bid against protected status of halloumi fails

A top court in the European Union on Wednesday rejected an attempt to drop the protected status of halloumi, staving off a challenge to the prized cheese that is one of Cyprus’ top exports.

Halloumi has a protected designation of origin (PDO) status, meaning that only approved producers from Cyprus can market the cheese under that name. However, official product specifications have triggered a backlash from the Cypriot dairy industry.

Authorities say the cheese should be manufactured with a blend of cow, ewe and goat milk, gradually displacing cow’s milk, which had in recent years been the dominant ingredient.

In a judgment posted on its website, the General Court of the EU dismissed a petition to strip halloumi of its PDO, petitioned by Cyprus cattle breeders and their affiliated dairy company. The petition had argued that Cyprus submitted erroneous specifications on halloumi ingredients in applying for a PDO in 2014.

Known for its versatility, the soft rubbery cheese can be eaten raw, grilled, boiled or fried without losing its shape. It is the island’s largest export after pharmaceuticals. Halloumi won a PDO from the EU in 2021.

Under product specifications, Cyprus intends to gradually increase the amount of ewe and goat’s milk in the mix to equal that of cow’s milk.