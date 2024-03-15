European Commission intervenes in tender for Faliro Indoor Arena

The tender that the Hellenic Public Properties Company (ETAD) has proclaimed for the concession of the Faliro Indoor Arena, where the Athens 2004 Olympics tae kwon do events were hosted, is heading for an extension.

The European Commission has intervened in the process as it links the development of a conference center of international standards with European funding of 464 million euros, with €140 million already disbursed.

However, the terms of the tender run by ETAD do not include the necessary guarantees that a modern, large conference and exhibition center will be hosted in the former Olympic facility. The deadline for the expression of interest is Friday, March 15.