ECONOMY

Cyprus appoints banker Patsalides as Central Bank Governor

Cyprus appoints banker Patsalides as Central Bank Governor

Career banker Christodoulos Patsalides was appointed the Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus on Monday for a five-year term, the island’s presidency said.

Patsalides, who will represent Cyprus on the rate-setting Governing Council of the ECB, takes up his duties on April 11, replacing Constantinos Herodotou.

Patsalides has been an economic adviser to Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides for the past year, and prior to that headed his economic policy unit in the run-up to elections Christodoulides won in February 2023.

A London School of Economics graduate, he spent an early part of his career at the Cypriot central bank before moving into commercial banking at Bank of Cyprus.

Patsalides worked through the treasury department to become an executive member of its board and a first deputy CEO before going into consulting in 2020. [Reuters]

Cyprus Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rebound of bank deposits in Cyprus
BANKING

Rebound of bank deposits in Cyprus

Cyprus a familiar economic space for Greece
CYPRUS

Cyprus a familiar economic space for Greece

Cypriot bank lending decreases
ECONOMY

Cypriot bank lending decreases

Large profits for Hellenic Bank in 2023
BANKING

Large profits for Hellenic Bank in 2023

Cyprus banks must increase restructurings
BANKING

Cyprus banks must increase restructurings

Cash transfers in 10 seconds in Cyprus too
BANKING

Cash transfers in 10 seconds in Cyprus too