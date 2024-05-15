ECONOMY

EIB funding for startups and SMEs

Greek startups and small and medium-sized enterprises in life sciences, healthcare and sustainability will gain better access to investment finance under a new equity agreement managed by the European Investment Fund (EIF) arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group.

Under the accord, the EIF has been entrusted to manage 200 million euros of EU Cohesion Policy Funds and national resources that will provide equity financing for risk finance investments in the country.

The equity mandate, signed on Tuesday in Athens by EIB Vice President Ioannis Tsakiris, Greece’s Deputy National Economy and Finance Minister Nikos Papathanasis, and EIF Chief Executive Marjut Falkstedt, aims to assist companies focusing on innovation operating in the targeted sectors in getting better access to vital equity financing to help them be more competitive and fully exploit their growth potential.

 

