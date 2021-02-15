ECONOMY

National sells NPL portfolio to Bain Capital for €1.6 bln

national-sells-npl-portfolio-to-bain-capital-for-e1-6-bln

The National Bank of Greece Group on Friday announced the completion of a transaction for the disposal of a nonperforming, predominantly secured, corporate loan portfolio to the investment firm Bain Capital Credit for a total principal amount of 1.6 billion euros.

In a statement, National Bank said that Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc acted as financial adviser, Karatzas & Partners and Milbank LLP as local and international external legal counsel, respectively, and Deloitte Greece as transaction and accounting adviser to NBG.

Banking Finance
READ MORE
stournaras-expects-5-5-bln-from-eu-funds-this-year0
ECONOMY

Stournaras expects 5.5 bln from EU funds this year

stournaras-many-banks-underestimate-credit-loss0
ECONOMY

Stournaras: Many banks underestimate credit loss

cash-abundance-for-economy0
ECONOMY

Cash abundance for economy

athens-in-talks-with-london-based-banks-over-post-brexit-moves-says-patelis0
ECONOMY

Athens in talks with London-based banks over post-Brexit moves, says Patelis

applications-for-gefyra-concern-loans-of-e10-billion0
ECONOMY

Applications for Gefyra concern loans of €10 billion

bog-sees-recession-at-7-50
ECONOMY

BoG sees recession at 7.5%