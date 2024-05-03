historic-mt-pilio-train-resumes-service

The iconic tourist trains of Pilio in central Greece will resume service on Friday on the route Ano Lechonia-Milies-Ano Lechonia on Mount Pilio, following the restoration of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) line, according to a Hellenic Train announcement.

It noted that in order to better serve Easter excursionists, the itineraries will also take place on Monday and Tuesday.

In particular, the train departs from Ano Lechonia at 10 a.m. and returns from Milies at 3 p.m. with a 15-minute intermediate stop at Ano Gatzea in both directions of the route.

The historic Pilio railway is a 600 mm narrow gauge line connecting the city of Volos with the town of Milies in Pilio.