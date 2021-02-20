greece-celebrates-40-years-in-the-european-family

Members of the Presidential Guard march in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Thursday night as a logo marking Greece’s accession to the European Economic Community – the predecessor of the European Union – 40 years ago is projected on the front of Parliament. Addressing lawmakers in a special event to mark the occasion, Parliament’s European Affairs Committee Chairman Nikitas Kaklamanis noted that “2021 is a year of reflection for the European Union as a whole,” particularly as it will include the Conference on the Future of Europe, aimed at getting citizens involved in a wide-ranging debate on Europe’s future in the coming decade and beyond. [Stelios Stefanou/InTime News]