Greece, US conduct joint exercises off Crete

The Greek Armed Forces conduct naval exercises with the USS Porter destroyer off southern Crete, in a photograph released on Saturday. The bilateral exercises “offered a great opportunity to demonstrate interoperability between our forces and further deepen our countries’ military-to-military relationship, which is at a historic high point,” US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt said of the February 19 drills. They build “upon decades of cooperation with our NATO ally Greece, so that we can be a credible force that can assure, deter and defend our interests in an increasingly complex security environment,” added Porter Commander Thomas Ralston. [InTime News]