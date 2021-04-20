Greece pays tribute to the world’s philhellenes 

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in front of the Greek Parliament to honor the Day of Philhellenism and International Solidarity which celebrates the world’s philhellenes and their contribution to Greece. The annual celebration coincides with the date of the death in 1826 of British poet Lord Byron, among the most famous philhellenes, during the Greek War of Independence. “Today we honor the philhellenes, who saw the Greek Revolution as a source of inspiration and expectations, and sided with it. The Europeans and Americans who fought close to the insurgent Greeks, all those who morally and materially strengthened the struggle of 1821 and internationalized it, contributing to its favorable outcome. We remember them with emotion and gratitude,” said Sakellaropoulou. [Thodoros Manolopoulos/President’s Office/Intime News]