Greece’s parliament ratifies historic defense deal with France

On Thursday Greece’s lawmakers ratified a historic defense deal with France that includes a mutual assistance clause in case of an armed attack against either, the first such deal between two NATO members. The agreement was announced in Paris last week by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and French President Emmanuel Macron, with Greece also announcing plans to buy three French frigates.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis hailed the agreement as the cornerstone of an independent European defence policy. John Psaropoulos joins The Greek Current to discuss today’s important vote in Greece’s Parliament, place this deal within the context of Greek-Turkish relations, and look at what this agreement will mean for Greek-French relations in the future.

John Psaropoulos is an independent journalist based in Athens and Al Jazeera’s southeast Europe correspondent.