PODCASTS

Russia-NATO crisis puts Turkey’s balancing act between Moscow and the West to the test

Russia-NATO crisis puts Turkey’s balancing act between Moscow and the West to the test

The Russia-NATO crisis over Ukraine is putting Turkey’s balancing act between Moscow and the West into renewed focus. Because it is a NATO country, and because Russia has been building a strategic relationship with Ankara since 2016 to counter NATO on missile defense, Turkey’s decisions are going to be watched carefully in Moscow, Washington, and Brussels should the Ukraine-Russia crisis escalate.

Ambassador Marc Pierini joins The Greek Current to explain why a military escalation in and around Ukraine would endanger Turkey’s relationship with Russia, impair its participation in NATO operations, or possibly both. 

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective. Prior to this, Pierini was a career EU diplomat, and served as EU ambassador to Turkey (2006–2011). 

Greek Current
READ MORE
the-winter-storm-that-swept-through-greece-and-the-governments-response
PODCASTS

The winter storm that swept through Greece and the government’s response

eastmed-diplomacy-its-not-the-pipeline-stupid
PODCASTS

EastMed diplomacy: ‘It’s not the pipeline, stupid’

turkeys-israel-agenda-erdogans-hints-at-reconciliation-with-israel
PODCASTS

Turkey’s Israel agenda: Erdogan’s hints at reconciliation with Israel

why-halkbanks-us-supreme-court-appeal-is-a-win-for-erdogan
PODCASTS

Why Halkbank’s US Supreme Court appeal is a win for Erdogan

whats-in-the-way-of-north-macedonias-bid-to-join-the-eu
PODCASTS

What’s in the way of North Macedonia’s bid to join the EU?

greece-strengthens-its-air-force-with-new-rafale-jets-from-france
PODCASTS

Greece strengthens its air force with new Rafale jets from France