Greek security concerns and public opinion amid the war in Ukraine

Greece, as Prime Minister Mitsotakis made clear in the US last week, has taken a clear and decidedly pro-Western policy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, offering not only humanitarian aid but also arms to Ukraine.

Recent polls, however, show that everyday Greeks remain wary of this position, viewing both the US and Russia with skepticism.

John Psaropoulos, an independent journalist based in Athens and Al Jazeera’s southeast Europe correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to break down Greek public opinion on this issue, and look at the questions it raises as Greece looks to address key security concerns.