PODCASTS

Greek security concerns and public opinion amid the war in Ukraine

Greek security concerns and public opinion amid the war in Ukraine

Greece, as Prime Minister Mitsotakis made clear in the US last week, has taken a clear and decidedly pro-Western policy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, offering not only humanitarian aid but also arms to Ukraine.

Recent polls, however, show that everyday Greeks remain wary of this position, viewing both the US and Russia with skepticism.

John Psaropoulos, an independent journalist based in Athens and Al Jazeera’s southeast Europe correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to break down Greek public opinion on this issue, and look at the questions it raises as Greece looks to address key security concerns.

Ukraine Survey
READ MORE
Greece, the F-35, and Lockheed Martin
PODCASTS

Greece, the F-35, and Lockheed Martin

‘I will not forget!’: Commemorating the Pontian Genocide
PODCASTS

‘I will not forget!’: Commemorating the Pontian Genocide

Mitsotakis meets with Biden and delivers historic address to Congress
PODCASTS

Mitsotakis meets with Biden and delivers historic address to Congress

Why is Erdogan standing in the way of Sweden and Finland’s NATO bid?
PODCASTS

Why is Erdogan standing in the way of Sweden and Finland’s NATO bid?

Tilos: The Aegean island betting on a green future
PODCASTS

Tilos: The Aegean island betting on a green future

The American far-right and the Orthodox Church
PODCASTS

The American far-right and the Orthodox Church