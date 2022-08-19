Turkey to receive additional Russian S400 air defense missiles
HALC’s Executive Director Endy Zemenides is joined by Clifford Smith of the Middle East Forum to discuss reports that Russia will be suppling Turkey with additional S-400 air defense missiles. Previously, the US barred Turkey from working on and receiving Lockheed Martin Corp’s advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets after Ankara ignored warnings from Washington and NATO not to buy the first S-400 system because of potential intelligence risks.