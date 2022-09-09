East Med at risk from threats posed by a warming planet and changing climate

A new report by an international group of scientists is sounding the alarm for the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, warning that this region and its inhabitants are especially at risk from the threats posed by a warming planet and changing climate.

As this report points out, this region is warming almost twice as fast as the global average. The report aims to underscore the impact of climate change in the region ahead of the United Nations climate summit in Egypt this November.

Dr George Zittis, a co-author of the report, joins me to break down why the Eastern Mediterranean is so vulnerable, what’s at stake if no action is taken, and what steps governments in the region can take to address these challenges.