PODCASTS

The limits of Erdogan’s charm offensive with Israel

The limits of Erdogan’s charm offensive with Israel

The latest visit to Turkey of Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has put the Israel-Turkey relationship in the spotlight. Despite the continued tensions on a number of issues – from Turkey’s hosting of Hamas to Turkish President Erdogan’s aggressive rhetoric in the past against Israel – Ankara and Jerusalem have taken several steps to improve relations this year.

Sinan Ciddi, the co-author of a recent piece in The National Interest titled “The Limits of Turkey’s Charm Offensive”, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss Erdogan’s charm offensive with Israel, what’s motivating Ankara to try and mend relations with Jerusalem, and whether this effort is, at best, window dressing on a cold peace.

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to FDD’s Turkey Program and Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). He is also an Associate Professor of Security Studies at the Command and Staff College-Marine Corps University and Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. 

Greek Current
READ MORE
#HeSaysAttack: US Supreme Court rejects Turkey’s bid to shut down lawsuits from attack at Sheridan Circle
PODCASTS

#HeSaysAttack: US Supreme Court rejects Turkey’s bid to shut down lawsuits from attack at Sheridan Circle

How Israel’s elections could impact the region
PODCASTS

How Israel’s elections could impact the region

Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids and the Turkish roadblock
PODCASTS

Sweden and Finland’s NATO membership bids and the Turkish roadblock

Energy, the Balkans, and Greece’s role in the region
PODCASTS

Energy, the Balkans, and Greece’s role in the region

The story of ‘Ochi’ day and why it still inspires today
PODCASTS

The story of ‘Ochi’ day and why it still inspires today

Olaf Scholz’s visit to Athens and the Greek-German relationship
PODCASTS

Olaf Scholz’s visit to Athens and the Greek-German relationship