Greece: 2022’s unlikely economic winner

For the first time in a while, the economic party is happening in the Mediterranean, and Greece is leading the way ahead of Spain and Portugal.

As The Economist looked into the best and worst economic performers of 2022, Greece found itself at the top of the list, with high growth, narrow inflation breadth, plunging debt-to-GDP ratio and an outperforming stock market.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis tweeted about the results, saying the government’s efforts and reforms were making a real impact. Prianthi Roy joins Thanos Davelis to break down the numbers and explore whether this positive trend will persist in 2023.

Prianthi Roy is the Country Forecast Manager and Europe Analyst at Economist Intelligence (EIU). She oversees long-term forecasts and business environment rankings for 82 countries globally and leads country analysis for Europe, specifically the Nordic countries.