Is Egypt’s President Sisi in the hot seat amid the Gaza crisis?

The Hamas attack against Israel has upended the Middle East, and Egypt and its President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, like many others in the region, have been feeling the pressure. Dr Nervana Mahmoud joins Thanos Davelis to discuss how the war in Gaza is impacting Egypt and President Sisi, look at the upcoming summit in Cairo on the Palestinian issue, and explore how the Hamas attack has hijacked key initiatives for peace across the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean.