varvitsiotis-warns-turkey-against-escalating-tension

Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis has warned EU-aspirant Turkey to refrain from actions that escalate tension between the two Aegean neighbors.

“Turkey must stop acting like an unpredictable neighbor,” Varvitsiotis told state broadcaster ERT on Wednesday, while warning that Turkey’s erratic and hostile behavior is undermining the country’s EU membership ambitions.



The Greek minister also referred to the recent European Council conclusions urging Turkey to refrain from “unilateral and provocative activities.”

Ankara issued a navigational telex, or Navtex, on Monday, informing that its Cesme vessel will operate in the sea area between the Greek islands of Limnos, Skyros and Alonnisos from Thursday to March 2.