akp-spokesman-slams-greece-over-turkey-s-exclusion-from-regional-forum

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Omer Celik on Thursday slammed Greece over his country’s perceived exclusion from the regional Philia (Friendship) Forum that convened in Athens last week, while accusing Greece of harboring “maximalist” aspirations.

“The statements made [at the forum] by the Greek foreign minister are not reminiscent of friendship; they resemble an approach that creates an atmosphere of hostility against Turkey under the disguise of friendship,” Celik said.

Celik accused Greece of snubbing Turkey and Turkish Cypriots, adding that the countries it invited to attend the forum “have problems with Turkey.”

“If Greece and the Greek Cypriots dream that they will materialize their maximalist positions, we guarantee that these dreams will turn into a nightmare,” Celik said.