NEWS AEGEAN TENSION

AKP spokesman slams Greece over Turkey’s exclusion from regional forum

akp-spokesman-slams-greece-over-turkey-s-exclusion-from-regional-forum

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Omer Celik on Thursday slammed Greece over his country’s perceived exclusion from the regional Philia (Friendship) Forum that convened in Athens last week, while accusing Greece of harboring “maximalist” aspirations.

“The statements made [at the forum] by the Greek foreign minister are not reminiscent of friendship; they resemble an approach that creates an atmosphere of hostility against Turkey under the disguise of friendship,” Celik said.

Celik accused Greece of snubbing Turkey and Turkish Cypriots, adding that the countries it invited to attend the forum “have problems with Turkey.”

“If Greece and the Greek Cypriots dream that they will materialize their maximalist positions, we guarantee that these dreams will turn into a nightmare,” Celik said.

Turkey Diplomacy
READ MORE
[InTime News]
MOBILITY

Ankara ups the ante over refugees, the Cyprus issue

athens-protests-new-turkish-navtex-for-hydrographic-survey0
DIPLOMACY

Athens protests new Turkish Navtex for hydrographic survey

greek-diplomacy-ticks-off-turkey0
NEWS

Greek diplomacy ticks off Turkey

athens-expands-regional-alliance-with-philia-friendship-forum0
NEWS

Athens expands regional alliance with ‘Philia’ (Friendship) Forum

regional-forum-directed-against-turkey-says-aksoy0
NEWS

Regional forum directed against Turkey, says Aksoy

turkey-says-it-will-only-join-cyprus-talks-with-two-state-proposal0
NEWS

Turkey says it will only join Cyprus talks with two-state proposal