PM to meet Sakellaropoulou

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Friday meet with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to brief her on government policy.

No more details were available about the meeting which will take place at Maximos Mansion at 11 a.m.

In the aftermath of the power outages caused by this week’s snowstorm, along with the acrimonious blame game that ensued between different authorities and intense criticism from the political opposition, the government sought on Thursday to halt the tide, announcing it will soon table a bill to clarify the overlapping responsibilities of state and municipal authorities on maintenance issues.

