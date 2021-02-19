italian-proposal-for-supply-of-4-fremm-frigates-among-those-considered-by-greece

Greece is considering a proposal for the supply of four FREMM multi-mission frigates designed by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri Marine, Kathimerini has learned.

The European multi-mission frigate, or FREMM, units are the backbone of the Italian Navy. The Mediterranean country currently possesses eight such units.

Kathimerini understands that the proposal includes the provision to Greece of two intermediate solution ships, possibly FREMM or Maestrale-class frigates.

Fincantieri’s FREMM has been selected as the platform design by the US Navy for its next-generation frigate known as FFG(X). Two FREMM vessels were recently acquired by Egypt.