president-to-visit-diapontia-islands-amid-rollout-of-vaccination-program

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will on Monday visit the Diapontia islands as Greece’s vaccination program against the novel coronavirus rolls out to the inhabitants of the small cluster in the Ionian Sea, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency reports.

Vaccinations for the inhabitants of the island complex, which includes Othoni, Erikoussa, Mathraki and several rocky formations, started on Sunday.

Sakellaropoulou will be accompanied by regional health director Ioannis Karvelis.

Greek health authorities announced 884 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. There were also 25 deaths.

Experts say that the next 15 days will be pivotal for Greece’s national health system, but also with regard to the general epidemiological picture.