Number of intubated patients rises to 346

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities stood at 880 on Monday, raising the total number reported in the country to 180,672.

There were 346 patients on ventilators on Monday, from 326 on Sunday, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin. Their average age was 68.

Another 1,280 patients have left ICU.

The data showed 24 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,321.

[File photo]
