Mount Athos administration approves new projects
Two important projects to facilitate the supply of goods to the monastic community of Mount Athos in northern Greece and address chronic environmental issues were approved on Monday by the Board of Directors of the Mount Athos Heritage Preservation Center (KEDAK).
More specifically, the board approved the environmental permit for the final study for the port infrastructure of the Holy Monastery of Iviron and the specifications of the studies for the treatment and disposal of wastewater.