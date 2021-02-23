NEWS

Mount Athos administration approves new projects

mount-athos-administration-approves-new-projects

Two important projects to facilitate the supply of goods to the monastic community of Mount Athos in northern Greece and address chronic environmental issues were approved on Monday by the Board of Directors of the Mount Athos Heritage Preservation Center (KEDAK).

More specifically, the board approved the environmental permit for the final study for the port infrastructure of the Holy Monastery of Iviron and the specifications of the studies for the treatment and disposal of wastewater. 

Church
READ MORE
turkish-culture-minister-visits-ecumenical-patriarch0
NEWS

Turkish culture minister visits Ecumenical Patriarch

ecumenical-patriarch-vaccinated-in-istanbul0
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch vaccinated in Istanbul

turkey-slams-greek-archbishop-s-presumptuous-islam-comment-ahead-of-exploratory-talks0
NEWS

Turkey slams Greek Archbishop’s ‘presumptuous’ Islam comment ahead of exploratory talks

amp-8216-no-law-can-order-us-amp-8217-greek-christians-defy-covid-19-ban-on-epiphany-services0
NEWS

‘No law can order us’: Greek Christians defy Covid-19 ban on Epiphany services

ieronymos-calls-for-strict-observance-of-health-safety-restrictions0
NEWS

Ieronymos calls for strict observance of health safety restrictions

pm-urges-church-to-respect-lockdown-rules-on-epiphany0
NEWS

PM urges Church to respect lockdown rules on Epiphany