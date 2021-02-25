NEWS POLITICS

PM, main opposition leader to clash over handling of Lignadis case

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras will cross swords in Parliament on Thursday over the handling of an alleged child abuse inquiry involving the forming head of the National Theatre of Greece in a case that has triggered a major political dispute.

Tsipras and other opposition parties have accused the government of an attempted cover-up and Culture Minister Lina Mendoni of being too slow to take action against Dimitris Lignadis, who is facing two rape allegations in an ongoing judicial investigation. Mitsotakis has so far resisted pressure by all oppostition parties to ask for her resignation and publicly expressed his support.

Mendoni hand-picked Lignadis in 2019, bypassing the official vetting process. Lignadis, through his lawyer, has denied the allegations and is expected to respond to the charges officially on Thurday.

Mitsotakis has pledged to outline proposed legal changes in Parliament to make it easier for victims of sexual assault to report the crimes.

The debate is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

