Concern grows over rising Covid cases, virus variants

Concerns continue to mount among health experts over the steadily high rate of new coronavirus infections and the gradual increase in the number of deaths and intubated patients.

Expert are also keeping a close eye on the variants of the virus that have been detected, seeking to assess their impact on efforts to control the pandemic.

A total of 39 fatalities and 1,784 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed Thursday, while 367 patients were in intensive care. Of the new cases, 880 were located in Attica. In recent days, there has been an increase in the number of cases in Piraeus and western Athens.

The National Genomic Surveillance Network for coronavirus mutations announced Thursday that an additional 242 variants have been identified. Moreover, a total of 990 positive samples of the British and South African strains have been confirmed in Greece so far.