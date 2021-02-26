NEWS

Office of Greek sports minister targeted by vandals

office-of-greek-sports-minister-targeted-by-vandals

A group of unknown assailants on Friday barged into the office of Greece’s Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis in Iraklio, Crete, destroyed property and sprayed slogans on the walls in support of jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

In a post on social media, Avgenakis condemned the vandalism as “an act of political violence” which is directed against society and parliamentary democracy.

“The government will not be intimidated or blackmailed. It will remain steadfast in its defense of democracy and the rule of law,” said the deputy minister, urging all political parties to condemn the act.

 

