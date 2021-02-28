eu-s-michel-says-turkey-talks-to-be-held-in-march

The strategic debate on the Eastern Mediterranean and the EU-Turkish relationship will take place in March, according to the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Speaking after a summit of EU leaders on Friday, Michel said Turkey is a member of NATO but noted that there have been difficulties in recent months.

Turkey’s relationship with EU members Greece and Cyprus deteriorated significantly since last summer over energy rights and Ankara’s dispute of the sovereign rights of both countries.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, Michel said the goal is, taking into account the latest developments, to make decisions together in March.