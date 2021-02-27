PM’s family home, ND’s offices in Crete vandalized 

A group of unknown assailants vandalized the family home of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Crete, as well as the local chapter of ruling New Democracy and the offices of a local Conservative lawmaker in a series of incidents on Friday night.

The assailants wrote slogans in black paint on the outer walls of Mitsotakis’ family home in support of jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas who is on hunger strike.

Similar messages were painted on and flyers were scattered at the entrance of ND’s offices in central Chania, but the attackers did not enter the apartment building.

Red paint was also splashed outside the office of ND MP Manoussos Voloudakis, which is located near the Chania courthouse.

New Democracy condemned the attacks by supporters of the terrorist, calling them “thuggish.”

“Their successive attacks to request privileged treatment for a man convicted of 11 murders do not intimidate anyone. Democracy and the rule of law can neither be intimidated nor blackmailed.”

The November 17 hitman has been on hunger strike for several weeks in demand that he be transferred to the capital’s Korydallos Prison from a high-security facility in Domokos, central Greece.