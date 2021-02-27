NEWS

PM’s family home, ND’s offices in Crete vandalized 

pm-s-family-home-nd-s-offices-in-crete-vandalized
[Photo:zarpanews]

A group of unknown assailants vandalized the family home of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Crete, as well as the local chapter of ruling New Democracy and the offices of a local Conservative lawmaker in a series of incidents on Friday night.

The assailants wrote slogans in black paint on the outer walls of Mitsotakis’ family home in support of jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas who is on hunger strike.

Similar messages were painted on and flyers were scattered at the entrance of ND’s offices in central Chania, but the attackers did not enter the apartment building.

Red paint was also splashed outside the office of ND MP Manoussos Voloudakis, which is located near the Chania courthouse.

New Democracy condemned the attacks by supporters of the terrorist, calling them “thuggish.” 

“Their successive attacks to request privileged treatment for a man convicted of 11 murders do not intimidate anyone. Democracy and the rule of law can neither be intimidated nor blackmailed.”

The November 17 hitman has been on hunger strike for several weeks in demand that he be transferred to the capital’s Korydallos Prison from a high-security facility in Domokos, central Greece.

Crime Terrorism
READ MORE
homemade-bomb-explodes-outside-newspaper-offices0
NEWS

Homemade bomb explodes outside newspaper offices

convicted-n17-terrorist-back-in-high-security-jail0
NEWS

Convicted N17 terrorist back in high security jail

three-detainees-may-be-tied-to-guerrilla-group0
NEWS

Three detainees may be tied to guerrilla group

inquiry-refutes-claims-of-hezbollah-explosive-stash0
NEWS

Inquiry refutes claims of Hezbollah explosive stash

anti-terror-unit-probing-jihadi-pill-hauls-at-evros0
NEWS

Anti-terror unit probing ‘Jihadi pill’ hauls at Evros

suspects-in-botched-bombing-to-appear-before-magistrate0
NEWS

Suspects in botched bombing to appear before magistrate