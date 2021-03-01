Application created to time-manage retail opening, says minister

The Digital Governance Ministry has created an application issuing limited-time movement permits for non-essential shopping, which will be used when retail sector is reopened, Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis said on Monday during a radio interview with Parapolitika FM.

Pierakkakis did not provide further details on the app, but said users will send an sms to the five-digit number 13032.

“The tool is ready, there is a very strong possibility that it will be implemented in retail as discussed, but beyond that, we will see in due course whether and how it will be implemented,” he said.

The retail sector will reopen if the epidemiological data in Attica and the rest of the country allow it, he added.