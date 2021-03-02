piraeus-and-university-of-west-attica-develop-device-to-combat-pandemic

A year ago, when the pandemic reached Greece, the Municipality of Piraeus mobilized experts at its newly established Blue Lab to produce much-needed protective face shields. Hundreds were distributed to referral hospitals and frontline personnel.

In the next step, Blue Lab, the first business innovation center dedicated to exclusively promoting “blue growth” (sustainable development in the marine and maritime sectors) in Greece, joined forces with students and professors at the University of West Attica to develop air purifier and sterilizers to help reduce the further spread of the virus.

Three of these devices were installed this year at the port city’s main Citizens’ Service Center (KEP), where about 200 locals apply for the issuance of various documents each day, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Development Dimitris Karidis told Xinhua. The Blue Air 2 device is an advanced edition of the first Blue Air purifier-sterilizer designed by students who won first prize in an innovation contest organized by the municipality a few months ago titled “Blue Growth Piraeus,” the official explained.

The initial proposal was addressed to Greece’s maritime industry. The goal was to install devices on ships to increase passengers’ trust in sea travel during the pandemic. As many vessels remained docked for months due to lockdowns and restrictions, the idea was adapted to serve the public in indoor spaces on land. Air is drawn into the device where special filters capture microparticles, before being sterilized by UVC radiation and exiting the Blue Air 2 free of up to 99.99% of any viral load and bacteria, Dimitris Piromalis, assistant professor at the Department of Industrial Design and Production at the University of West Attica, explained. [Xinhua]