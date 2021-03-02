greek-frigate-hydra-on-european-mission-in-arabian-sea

On its return voyage from the United Arab Emirates, the Hellenic Navy’s frigate Hydra participated in Operation EMASOH/Agénor in the Arabian Sea, part of the wider European Led Maritime Situation Awareness in the Straight Of Hormuz. The Hydra, in co-ordination with the French frigate FS Guepratte, operated in a support capacity.

The Hydra is the first Hellenic Navy ship to participate in this operation, but Greece was also represented in last year’s iteration by an officer in the operation’s staff headquartered in the UAE. The operation included advanced manoeuvring and telecommunications exercises as Agénor seeks to bolster the operational readiness and military capabilities of participating units.

EMASOH/Agénor is a European Union operation aiming to ensure safe and free passage of merchant ships traversing the Persian Gulf, and more specifically the Straight of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. The eight European states participating are Greece, France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and Portugal.