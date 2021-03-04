NEWS

Ex-US ambassador tweets in support of Greek government on hunger strike

[InTime News]

Nicholas Burns, former United States ambassador to Greece (1997-2001) and currently professor of international politics and diplomacy at Harvard University, tweeted in support of the Greek government’s handling of the Dimitris Koufodinas hunger strike.

“The Greek government is right to refuse to coddle the convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas,” he wrote on Thursday.

He stressed that Koufodinas and other members of the November 17 terror group are responsible for the death of five United States embassy staff between 1975-1991. Among the victims was CIA station chief Richard Welch, the group’s first victim, who was gunned down outside his home in December 1975.

“We will never forget,” the former American diplomat said.

Koufodinas has been on hunger strike for nearly 60 days demanding a transfer to the capital’s Korydallos Prison, sparking a wave of protests across Greece.

 

Diplomacy Politics
