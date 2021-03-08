Borrell: ‘The Cyprus problem is clearly an EU problem’

The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell has reiterated the bloc’s support for the resumption of talks on a peace settlement for Cyprus, while stressing that the division of the Mediterranean island, partitioned since Turkey’s invasion in 1974, “is clearly an EU problem.”

“The Cyprus problem is clearly an EU problem: Cyprus is a member state of the Union, now and after reunification; regional stability and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean is closely bound to a solution to the Cyprus problem,” Borrell said in a blog post published in the early hours of Monday.

Borrell said that during his visit to Nicosia, he felt “a positive determination” on both sides to return to talks and seek a solution, however stressing that a future settlement must comply with the EU acquis and safeguards, the integrity and decision-making responsibilities and processes of the bloc.