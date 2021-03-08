NEWS DIPLOMACY

Dendias meets Egyptian counterpart in Cairo

dendias-meets-egyptian-counterpart-in-cairo

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo to discuss bilateral relations.

In a message on Twitter, Dendias said the two also reviewed regional developments following the regional “Philia” (Friendship) forum that took place in Athens in February and “its positive impact on advancing regional stability and cooperation.”

The meeting took place in the wake of Turkish claims of impending negotiations between Ankara and Cairo on delineating an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two states in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

Media reports in Egypt on Monday rebuffed the claims, citing diplomatic sources.

Diplomacy Turkey Politics
READ MORE
cyprus-crucial-to-east-med-developments0
NEWS

Cyprus crucial to East Med developments

[Reuters]
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Greece, Turkey to resume exploratory talks by early March

papandreou-reveals-greece-turkey-almost-agreed-to-resort-to-icj-in-20030
NEWS

Papandreou reveals Greece, Turkey almost agreed to resort to ICJ in 2003

exploratory-contacts-resume-with-low-expectations0
NEWS

Exploratory contacts resume with low expectations

greece-optimistic-over-talks-with-turkey-but-won-t-discuss-sovereignty0
NEWS

Greece optimistic over talks with Turkey but won’t discuss sovereignty

erdogan-does-not-rule-out-meeting-with-greek-pm0
NEWS

Erdogan does not rule out meeting with Greek PM