dendias-meets-egyptian-counterpart-in-cairo

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Monday met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo to discuss bilateral relations.

In a message on Twitter, Dendias said the two also reviewed regional developments following the regional “Philia” (Friendship) forum that took place in Athens in February and “its positive impact on advancing regional stability and cooperation.”

The meeting took place in the wake of Turkish claims of impending negotiations between Ankara and Cairo on delineating an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two states in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Media reports in Egypt on Monday rebuffed the claims, citing diplomatic sources.