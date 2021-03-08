NEWS

Ankara criticizes Athens for sending Navy ships to Kastellorizo

ankara-criticizes-athens-for-sending-navy-ships-to-kastellorizo

Turkey criticized Greece again on Monday for keeping Navy ships in “demilitarized” islands of the eastern Aegean and sending a vessel to the small island of Kastellorizo, which is near Turkey, according to Turkish state-run Anadolu new agency. 

“Greece has military ships at demilitarized E. Aegean islands, sent assault boats to Meis [Kastellorizo] island near Turkey,” the Turkish National Defense Ministry was quoted as saying by Anadolu.

On Saturday, Hellenic Navy frigate Kanaris (F-464) completed its part in the French-led “Clemenceau 21” operation in the central and Eastern Mediterranean. 

The mission also involved units from the United States and Belgium. 

