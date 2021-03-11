government-cancels-student-parade-for-march-25th-anniversary

The Greek government decided to cancel the annual student parade for the March 25 commemorating the anniversary of the beginning of Greece’s War of Independence on 1821, government spokesperson Aristotelia Peloni said on Thursday.

However, a military parade, which also occurs on the same day, will take place “with all the necessary health measures in place,” she added.

Responding to a question on the development of the third wave of the pandemic in the country, Peloni said that pressure on the national healthcare system is rising and is expected to continue into next week.

She also reiterated the government’s plea to private doctors to integrate into the public healthcare system in a bid to relieve their overwhelmed colleagues.