SYRIZA: PM knew about hooligan threat but blamed main opposition for violence

The main opposition accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of targeting it as the instigator of the violence that marred a protest march against police brutality on Tuesday night, despite knowing that hooligans were planning to hijack the rally.

SYRIZA cited an article by Kathimerini which reported that police knew on Tuesday afternoon that hooligans from four different groups were preparing to join forces with the intent of attacking officers.

The article also said that Hellenic Police (ELAS) sources confirmed that dozens of posts on social media networks showed that hooligans played a central role in the violent events that unfolded on Tuesday night.

“Despite the fact that Maximos Mansion [the PM’s office] knew about the hooligans’ violent meeting since noon on Tuesday, it orchestrated the targeting of SYRIZA and its political opponents instead of ensuring the safety of thousands of peaceful protesters,” the party said in a press release.

“It is clear that Mr. Mitsotakis’ main concern, who was obviously informed by the authorities about the mobilization of the hooligans, was not the prevention of violent incidents…but the assignment of responsibilities to his political opponents,” it said.

Sixteen people have been arrested since the clashes between police and protesters on Tuesday night in which 10 officers were injured – one of whom seriously.