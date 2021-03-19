NEWS

Bakoyannis, Istanbul counterpart visit the Patriarchate

bakoyannis-istanbul-counterpart-visit-the-patriarchate

Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and his Istanbul counterpart Ekrem Imamoglu on Friday visited the Patriarchate in the Phanar district, where they were received by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios.

“The Patriarchate always sees itself as a bridge of friendship, peace and solidarity,” Vartholomaios said and hailed the political symbolism of the joint visit.

In his comments, Bakoyannis said that the city was “blessed to be the undisputed seat of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.” 

“This is a gift of history which strengthens the dialogue between cultures, bolsters interfaith relations and guarantees the peaceful coexistence between different peoples,” he said.

Imamoglou, who comes from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), said both sides had “a historic responsibility to build a bridge of peace between Athens and Istanbul.”

Diplomacy Religion
READ MORE
foreign-ministry-condemns-vandalism-of-larissa-s-holocaust-monument-synagogue0
NEWS

Foreign Ministry condemns vandalism of Larissa’s Holocaust Monument, synagogue

patriarchate-key-partner-in-us-fight-for-religious-freedom-says-pompeo0
NEWS

Patriarchate ‘key partner’ in US fight for religious freedom, says Pompeo

ahi-applauds-pompeo-s-upcoming-meeting-with-patriarch0
NEWS

AHI applauds Pompeo’s upcoming meeting with patriarch

pompeo-to-meet-ecumenical-patriarch-in-istanbul0
NEWS

Pompeo to meet Ecumenical Patriarch in Istanbul

archbishop-elpidophoros-meets-with-pompeo-in-washington0
NEWS

Archbishop Elpidophoros meets with Pompeo in Washington

minister-russian-statement-on-hagia-sophia-amp-8216-almost-hostile-amp-82170
NEWS

Minister: Russian statement on Hagia Sophia ‘almost hostile’