Pressure persists on Covid ICUs with 672 intubated patients

Pressure on the public health system showed no signs of easing on Saturday, as the number of patients on ventilators rose to 672, once more above the capacity of intensive care units at Greece’s coronavirus referral hospitals. On Friday, there were 649 Covid patients in ICU.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 60 more fatalities from Covid-related complications, taking the total death toll since the start of the pandemic in Greece to 7,421. This was slightly better than Friday’s figure of 64 deaths.

There was also a small improvement in new cases. They were still at 2,535, against Friday’s 2,785, but well below Wednesday’s record of 3,465.

