Dendias welcomes Borrell’s report, points out omissions

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has welcomed a report by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Turkey as a “positive” step, however taking issue with certain omissions.

“The report is positive in principle as it rightly approaches Turkey as a problem that concerns the whole of Europe and underlines the problems caused by Turkey’s behavior,” Dendias said ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council.

However, the Greek minister said that a number of Turkish violations had not been included in the report, including Turkey’s “casus belli,” plans to reopen parts of Varosha in the occupied section of Cyprus, and direct violations of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Dendias said he would bring up the omissions at the Foreign Affairs Council.