NEWS

Dendias welcomes Borrell’s report, points out omissions

dendias-welcomes-borrell-s-report-points-out-omissions

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has welcomed a report by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Turkey as a “positive” step, however taking issue with certain omissions.

“The report is positive in principle as it rightly approaches Turkey as a problem that concerns the whole of Europe and underlines the problems caused by Turkey’s behavior,” Dendias said ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council.

However, the Greek minister said that a number of Turkish violations had not been included in the report, including Turkey’s “casus belli,” plans to reopen parts of Varosha in the occupied section of Cyprus, and direct violations of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Dendias said he would bring up the omissions at the Foreign Affairs Council.

 

Turkey EU Politics
READ MORE
erdogan-says-he-will-discuss-turkey-eu-issues-east-mediterranean-with-eu-chiefs0
DIPLOMACY

Erdogan says he will discuss Turkey-EU issues, east Mediterranean with EU chiefs

dendias-calls-for-stricter-eu-policy-toward-turkey0
INTERNATIONAL LAW

Dendias calls for stricter EU policy toward Turkey

eu-s-schinas-to-meet-turkish-fm-in-brussels0
NEWS

EU’s Schinas to meet Turkish FM in Brussels

eu-not-formally-informed-on-relaunch-of-exploratory-talks-spokesman-says0
NEWS

EU not formally informed on relaunch of exploratory talks, spokesman says

turkey-s-akar-says-greece-spreading-lies-won-t-talk0
NEWS

Turkey’s Akar says Greece spreading lies, won’t talk

turkey-hopes-to-turn-new-page-with-us-and-eu-in-2021-erdogan-says0
NEWS

Turkey hopes to turn new page with US and EU in 2021, Erdogan says