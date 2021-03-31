NEWS DIPLOMACY

Dendias meets Turkish ambassador in Athens

dendias-meets-turkish-ambassador-in-athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday met with Turkey’s ambassador to Athens, Burak Ozugergin.

Talks focused on bilateral relations and regional developments ahead of the Greek minister’s likely visit to Turkey on April 14, the state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency reported.

Diplomatic sources said Dendias reiterated Athens’ call that Ankara refrain from provocations that risk escalating tensions in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara on Tuesday accused Athens of violating the rights of its Muslim minority, which it calls “Turkish,” and of pursuing policies directed against Turkey, saying Greece should instead “abide by international law.”

Dendias said statements of this sort do not help consolidate a constructive climate between the two Aegean neighbors, the same sources said.

Diplomacy Turkey
READ MORE
turkish-foreign-minister-says-he-held-constructive-talks-with-blinken0
NEWS

Turkish foreign minister says he held ‘constructive’ talks with Blinken

[AP]
NEWS

Cyprus rejects EU draft on Turkey which seeks to deepen trade ties

germany-warns-turkey-that-eu-sanctions-remain-on-the-table0
NEWS

Germany warns Turkey that EU sanctions remain on the table

borrell-report-on-turkey-responds-to-greek-concerns0
NEWS

Borrell report on Turkey responds to Greek concerns

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel hold a video call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Brussels, Belgium, on March 19. [Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

Erdogan, EU chiefs discuss Turkey-EU ties, East Med ahead of EU summit

us-supports-greece-cyprus-israel-power-initiative-following-turkish-objections0
NEWS

US supports Greece, Cyprus, Israel power initiative following Turkish objections