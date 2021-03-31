dendias-meets-turkish-ambassador-in-athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday met with Turkey’s ambassador to Athens, Burak Ozugergin.

Talks focused on bilateral relations and regional developments ahead of the Greek minister’s likely visit to Turkey on April 14, the state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency reported.

Diplomatic sources said Dendias reiterated Athens’ call that Ankara refrain from provocations that risk escalating tensions in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara on Tuesday accused Athens of violating the rights of its Muslim minority, which it calls “Turkish,” and of pursuing policies directed against Turkey, saying Greece should instead “abide by international law.”

Dendias said statements of this sort do not help consolidate a constructive climate between the two Aegean neighbors, the same sources said.